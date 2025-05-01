Shrapnel Price (SHRAP)
The live price of Shrapnel (SHRAP) today is 0.00535867 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.66M USD. SHRAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shrapnel Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shrapnel price change within the day is -2.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.24B USD
During today, the price change of Shrapnel to USD was $ -0.000121814211870253.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shrapnel to USD was $ -0.0008777571.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shrapnel to USD was $ -0.0011139190.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shrapnel to USD was $ -0.008607693957359248.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000121814211870253
|-2.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008777571
|-16.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0011139190
|-20.78%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008607693957359248
|-61.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Shrapnel: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.75%
-2.22%
-4.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SHRAPNEL is a first-person extraction shooter where you'll fight as a MEF (Mercenary Extraction Force) Operator. The gameplay is competitive and intense. In 2038 an asteroid collided with the moon, and years later meteorites rain down on earth repeatedly: dangerous yet valuable. Your mission is to collect this mysterious meteorite substance, survive in military combat, and get out alive. The progression system provides long-term goals and rewards for your Operator character. It’s the ultimate high-stakes treasure hunt.
