shuts Wave Price (SWAVE)
The live price of shuts Wave (SWAVE) today is 8.5 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SWAVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key shuts Wave Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- shuts Wave price change within the day is +4.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SWAVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SWAVE price information.
During today, the price change of shuts Wave to USD was $ +0.39873.
In the past 30 days, the price change of shuts Wave to USD was $ +0.3463869000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of shuts Wave to USD was $ +1.0828090500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of shuts Wave to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.39873
|+4.92%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3463869000
|+4.08%
|60 Days
|$ +1.0828090500
|+12.74%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of shuts Wave: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
+4.92%
+1.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SWAVE is a strategy backed token following allocations of shüts Crypto strategy. The objective of this strategy is to deliver long-term capital growth while being 100% invested in the cryptocurrency asset class.
