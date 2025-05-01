Sifchain Price (EROWAN)
The live price of Sifchain (EROWAN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 77.41K USD. EROWAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sifchain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sifchain price change within the day is -0.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 30.31B USD
During today, the price change of Sifchain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sifchain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sifchain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sifchain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+4.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-15.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sifchain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
-0.72%
-1.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sifchain is the brainchild of Sif, the Norse goddess of earth, agriculture, fertility, family, and marriage. She brings abundance, pleasure, and wisdom wherever she goes. She has blessed a hearty band of 21st century humans with the task of instantiating Sifchain in our universe. Sif represents the collaborative nature of the blockchain industry and the lush rewards that can be found in cultivating connections between multiple other chains. The vision of her moving gracefully through her fields, harvesting a bountiful array of crops, the culmination of all of her hard work and forethought, is what we strive to reproduce in our work on Sifchain. We hope you’ll join us in these noble pursuits.
