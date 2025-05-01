SikaSwap Price (SIKA)
The live price of SikaSwap (SIKA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.27K USD. SIKA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SikaSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SikaSwap price change within the day is +0.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 127.00M USD
During today, the price change of SikaSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SikaSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SikaSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SikaSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.64%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.17%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-41.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SikaSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.64%
+10.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SikaSwap is a Decentralised Finance (DeFi) platform providing integrated payment solutions using blockchain technology. We are a passionate team of innovators, thinkers, and developers committed to creating seamless and secure payment experiences that connect everyday life with the De Fi space, empowering individuals to securely manage digital assets without the limitations of traditional financial and intermediaries.
