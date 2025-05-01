Silo Finance Price (SILO)
The live price of Silo Finance (SILO) today is 0.03099322 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 30.99M USD. SILO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Silo Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Silo Finance price change within the day is +0.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Silo Finance to USD was $ +0.00015799.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silo Finance to USD was $ +0.0003703658.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silo Finance to USD was $ -0.0154417767.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silo Finance to USD was $ -0.01791372865493122.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00015799
|+0.51%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003703658
|+1.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0154417767
|-49.82%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01791372865493122
|-36.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Silo Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
+0.51%
-3.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Silo is a non-custodial lending protocol to borrow any crypto asset with another. SECURE BY DESIGN When you deposit in a Silo, you don't share the risk with other tokens in the protocol. Silos can only borrow the bridge asset from each other, keeping the risk isolated to a single Silo. EFFICIENT To concentrate liquidity, each token asset gets one Silo only. With the bridge asset connecting all Silos, liquidity moves fluidly in the protocol, enabling any collateral token to borrow another. PERMISSIONLESS Silo is designed to support any token asset on the chains it operates on. Silos share default collateral factors that can be adjusted on a Silo level at any time.
