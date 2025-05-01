SIPHER Price (SIPHER)
The live price of SIPHER (SIPHER) today is 0.04473897 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.19M USD. SIPHER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SIPHER Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SIPHER price change within the day is -7.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 116.09M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SIPHER to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of SIPHER to USD was $ -0.00352330587721783.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SIPHER to USD was $ -0.0105604728.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SIPHER to USD was $ -0.0163458748.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SIPHER to USD was $ -0.08998840370357477.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00352330587721783
|-7.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0105604728
|-23.60%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0163458748
|-36.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.08998840370357477
|-66.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of SIPHER: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.30%
-7.30%
-3.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sipher Odyssey - A cross-platform action RPG with a TCG Rogue-lite twist.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SIPHER to VND
₫1,177.30599555
|1 SIPHER to AUD
A$0.0693454035
|1 SIPHER to GBP
￡0.0335542275
|1 SIPHER to EUR
€0.0393702936
|1 SIPHER to USD
$0.04473897
|1 SIPHER to MYR
RM0.1928249607
|1 SIPHER to TRY
₺1.7233451244
|1 SIPHER to JPY
¥6.3994622688
|1 SIPHER to RUB
₽3.6703850988
|1 SIPHER to INR
₹3.7826799135
|1 SIPHER to IDR
Rp745.6492017402
|1 SIPHER to KRW
₩63.6398426559
|1 SIPHER to PHP
₱2.4950923569
|1 SIPHER to EGP
￡E.2.2749766245
|1 SIPHER to BRL
R$0.2536699599
|1 SIPHER to CAD
C$0.0612923889
|1 SIPHER to BDT
৳5.4371270241
|1 SIPHER to NGN
₦71.9272894587
|1 SIPHER to UAH
₴1.8571146447
|1 SIPHER to VES
Bs3.84755142
|1 SIPHER to PKR
Rs12.5774666361
|1 SIPHER to KZT
₸22.8490867584
|1 SIPHER to THB
฿1.4978607156
|1 SIPHER to TWD
NT$1.4334365988
|1 SIPHER to AED
د.إ0.1641920199
|1 SIPHER to CHF
Fr0.0366859554
|1 SIPHER to HKD
HK$0.3467270175
|1 SIPHER to MAD
.د.م0.4142828622
|1 SIPHER to MXN
$0.876883812