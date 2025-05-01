USDN is a pioneering synthetic U.S. dollar token developed within the SmarDex ecosystem. Unlike traditional stablecoins that often depend on centralized reserves or collateral to maintain their value, USDN employs a fully decentralized approach. Its value stability is achieved through a mathematical financial process known as a Delta-Neutral strategy. This strategy involves balancing two distinct groups of participants: - Vault Participants: These users deposit assets into the protocol’s vault to mint USDN tokens. - Long Position Traders: These traders open leveraged long positions on the underlying asset, seeking amplified exposure. The interplay between these groups ensures that USDN maintains a value close to that of the U.S. dollar while simultaneously generating yields for its holders. This design offers a decentralized alternative to traditional stablecoins, providing both stability and profitability within the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. ￼

Disclaimer

