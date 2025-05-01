SolanaHub staked SOL Price (HUBSOL)
The live price of SolanaHub staked SOL (HUBSOL) today is 163.25 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.46M USD. HUBSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SolanaHub staked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SolanaHub staked SOL price change within the day is +1.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 51.83K USD
During today, the price change of SolanaHub staked SOL to USD was $ +2.3.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SolanaHub staked SOL to USD was $ +32.7950476250.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SolanaHub staked SOL to USD was $ +6.0041880750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SolanaHub staked SOL to USD was $ -93.4978578584117.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +2.3
|+1.43%
|30 Days
|$ +32.7950476250
|+20.09%
|60 Days
|$ +6.0041880750
|+3.68%
|90 Days
|$ -93.4978578584117
|-36.41%
Discover the latest price analysis of SolanaHub staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
+1.43%
-1.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
a single pool validator for liquid stake asset, created to empower SolanaHub platform users
