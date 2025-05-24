Solomon USDv Price (USDV)
The live price of Solomon USDv (USDV) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.03M USD. USDV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solomon USDv Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Solomon USDv price change within the day is +0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.03M USD
During today, the price change of Solomon USDv to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solomon USDv to USD was $ +0.0006467000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solomon USDv to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solomon USDv to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006467000
|+0.06%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solomon USDv: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+0.00%
-0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Solomon USDv is a Solana‑native synthetic dollar issued by Solomon Labs. The protocol delta‑hedges spot positions (typically SOL, ETH or wrapped BTC held on‑chain) with equal‑and‑opposite perpetual shorts to create a fully market‑neutral collateral base, allowing USDv to hold its one‑dollar peg while generating yield. This yield is then passed back to users that have staked USDv for sUSDv. Like other stablecoins, USDv is designed to be composable within the DeFi ecosystem. All contracts are on‑chain, audited.
