Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter Price (SOLVBTC.JUP)
The live price of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter (SOLVBTC.JUP) today is 91,016 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 77.76M USD. SOLVBTC.JUP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter price change within the day is -1.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 853.63 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SOLVBTC.JUP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOLVBTC.JUP price information.
During today, the price change of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter to USD was $ -977.25940963145.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter to USD was $ +4,105.3676960000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -977.25940963145
|-1.06%
|30 Days
|$ +4,105.3676960000
|+4.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solv Protocol SolvBTC Jupiter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-1.06%
-5.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SolvBTC.JUP is a liquid staking token for Bitcoin, allowing users to participate in a delta-neutral trading strategy by providing liquidity to the Jupiter Liquidity Provider (JLP) Pool. The JLP Pool is used by traders for leveraged trading, while SolvBTC.JUP minimizes exposure to market fluctuations through hedging on centralized exchanges (CEXes). In return, users earn yields generated from trading fees, borrowing fees, and other pool activities, all while benefiting from active risk management to ensure stability and consistent returns.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to VND
₫2,395,086,040
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to AUD
A$141,984.96
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to GBP
￡68,262
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to EUR
€80,094.08
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to USD
$91,016
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to MYR
RM392,278.96
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to TRY
₺3,505,936.32
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to JPY
¥13,020,748.96
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to RUB
₽7,466,952.64
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to INR
₹7,695,402.8
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to IDR
Rp1,516,932,726.56
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to KRW
₩129,467,529.52
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to PHP
₱5,075,962.32
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to EGP
￡E.4,628,163.6
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to BRL
R$516,060.72
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to CAD
C$124,691.92
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to BDT
৳11,061,174.48
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to NGN
₦146,327,333.36
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to UAH
₴3,778,074.16
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to VES
Bs7,827,376
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to PKR
Rs25,587,328.08
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to KZT
₸46,483,691.52
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to THB
฿3,047,215.68
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to TWD
NT$2,916,152.64
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to AED
د.إ334,028.72
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to CHF
Fr74,633.12
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to HKD
HK$705,374
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to MAD
.د.م842,808.16
|1 SOLVBTC.JUP to MXN
$1,783,913.6