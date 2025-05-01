The first personalized DeFAI Agent platform on Solana. Empowering Decisions with On-Chain Intelligence Soly is the brainchild of Madlabs #6789, a leading expert in Blockchain, DePIN, and AI with a proven track record of pioneering decentralized technologies. With deep technical acumen and visionary foresight, Madlabs #6789 has crafted Soly to redefine the future of AI-driven platforms. Soly utilizes the advanced AI Agent SDK & framework by Eliza of ai16z. This unique approach allows Soly to train multiple AI Agents simultaneously, enabling them to become smarter, faster, and more adaptive. These Agents drive crypto market research and DeFi transacting, enabling real-time insights and precise execution. They also power DAO governance systems, automating proposal reviews and smart voting. Additionally, Soly introduces on-chain multi-modal Agents capable of processing language, speech, images, and video. With the visionary leadership of Madlabs #6789 and OpenLoop's robust infrastructure, Soly sets a new standard for decentralized AI, redefining the future of on-chain intelligence and automation in the crypto world.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.