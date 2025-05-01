SONM Price (SNM)
The live price of SONM (SNM) today is 0.00103906 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 46.14K USD. SNM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SONM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SONM price change within the day is -3.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 44.40M USD
During today, the price change of SONM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SONM to USD was $ -0.0000273371.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SONM to USD was $ -0.0001734102.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SONM to USD was $ -0.0004678593412504916.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.45%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000273371
|-2.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001734102
|-16.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0004678593412504916
|-31.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of SONM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-3.45%
-2.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SONM is a global operating system that is also a decentralized worldwide fog supercomputer. With SONM, users have access to general-purpose computing services of a cloud-like nature, including IaaS and PaaS, all of which have fog computing as the backend. Hosts around the world can contribute computing power as part of the SONM marketplace. The leaders of SONM are co-founder Sergey Ponomarev and CTO Igor Lebedev. SONM uses the agile development framework with a self-organizing cross-functional team. The Product Management Board defines the market needs to confirm that products meet business requirements. These include Node (Core), Smart Contracts, Wallet (Client), and Distributed Entity and Integration. Each of these teams has multiple developers, including a lead. Other teams include the Product & Analytics and QA teams.SONM always makes customer satisfaction its top priority. SONM studies the rental resource market to figure out exactly what customers need, delivering the advantages like scalability already mentioned. Additionally, customers will benefit from the Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform that supports all types of hardware resources, making it possible to find the exact resource you need. With SONM, consumers can instantly release and grow resources within the computing fog. In addition, security is always maintained regarding the supplier’s reputation. For added security, SONM is working toward hardware-enforced security, as well. Finally, consumers benefit from high market liquidity in purchasing resources and the ability to scale out their application. SONM’s ICO was held on June 15, 2017 and successfully raised $42,000,000. Paolo Tasca, a digital economist and blockchain expert, joined the SONM Advisory Board. Tasca is the Executive Director of the Centre for Blockchain Technologies at University College London, as well as a blockchain consultant to the United Nations and EU Parliament, and the co-editor of “Banking Beyond Banks and Money: A Guide to Banking Services in the Twenty-First Century.”"
