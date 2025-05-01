Sorcery Finance Price (SOR)
The live price of Sorcery Finance (SOR) today is 0.00214816 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sorcery Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sorcery Finance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Sorcery Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sorcery Finance to USD was $ -0.0000902304.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sorcery Finance to USD was $ -0.0003700996.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sorcery Finance to USD was $ -0.0006338662532455226.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000902304
|-4.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003700996
|-17.22%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0006338662532455226
|-22.78%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sorcery Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sorcery ($SOR) is the native token of the Sorcery EcoSystem. Sorcery powers our revenue sharing and buyback ecosystem. Sorcery is powered by two separate websites providing DeFi tools to traders worldwide. Sorcery Finance provides DeFi data, charts and information on live token pairs and ICOs on 6 various networks and expanding. Track live pairs, new assets, ICOs, chat with other traders in our chatroom Sorcery Swap aims to provide a borderless, frictionless and censorship resistant trading experience allowing users the freedom to transact and bank on their own terms on EVM compatible blockchain networks. Currently you can trade on the Ethereum, Avalanche, Binance and Polygon Networks.
