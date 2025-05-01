Soyjak Price (SOY)
The live price of Soyjak (SOY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 301.39K USD. SOY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Soyjak Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Soyjak price change within the day is +0.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 979.57M USD
During today, the price change of Soyjak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Soyjak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Soyjak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Soyjak to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+154.45%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+44.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Soyjak: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.87%
+0.96%
-28.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet Soyjak. Soyjak, a portmanteau of "soy" and "wojak", is a variation of Wojak that combines Wojak-style illustrations with additional features to allude to a soy boy, such as a gaping "cuckface" with an excited expression, glasses, stubble, and a balding head. Launched stealth with presale, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced. Soyjak is more than a token it's a movement to embrace the underdog in all of us and transform setbacks into comebacks! Soyjak.party, (or just "The party") is an imageboard dedicated to the creation, posting, and sharing of soyjaks. As the site has grown, its expanded to encompass many other topics as well. Please read the rules before posting. Serving 9,462,739 posts!
