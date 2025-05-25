Spare Parts Universe Price (SPU)
The live price of Spare Parts Universe (SPU) today is 0.00015631 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 156.31K USD. SPU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Spare Parts Universe Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Spare Parts Universe price change within the day is -1.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPU price information.
During today, the price change of Spare Parts Universe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spare Parts Universe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spare Parts Universe to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spare Parts Universe to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.90%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Spare Parts Universe: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-1.90%
-23.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Art is the main focus, Spare Parts Universe consists of hand crafted art pieces made from "spare parts" which have turned into an animated cartoon show and clothing line based off the art, and nfts are in the works for each sculpture and original music and animated music videos. Oliver Sparks is the main developer and artist but he has a team of people helping him. he is very passionate about his art and a friendly guy who engages with the community every day in the telegram since the coin launched there is only about 600 people in there but it is very active everyday no matter the market conditions. its not people looking to make a quick flip on a dumb meme. i highly suggest taking a quick look at the twitter / X account to see the sculpture's and animations
|1 SPU to VND
₫4.00794471
|1 SPU to AUD
A$0.0002391543
|1 SPU to GBP
￡0.0001141063
|1 SPU to EUR
€0.0001359897
|1 SPU to USD
$0.00015631
