Sports Bet Price (SBET)
The live price of Sports Bet (SBET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 30.32K USD. SBET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sports Bet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sports Bet price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 826.92M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SBET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SBET price information.
During today, the price change of Sports Bet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sports Bet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sports Bet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sports Bet to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.06%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sports Bet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.01%
-0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SBET aims to extend the experience of live streaming and betting for sports and e-sports through the metaverse. The project aims to bring real-time streaming, real-time 3D content, and experience to almost every person connected to the internet in VR and AR. In other words, the idea is to convert real-life sports events like a soccer match, into 3D and stream it on the metaverse with a lot more features! In addition, SBET offers a metaverse platform for a different audience and a decentralized betting protocol. Everything will be scalable. The Sbetverse will allow gaming and streaming platforms to build their arenas, where gamers, athletes, sport associations or influencers can: 1 - Book a time slot to offer their streaming content, competitions, or metacasts. 2 - Create NFTs, which can also be used as betting assets, traded, or sold later. 3 - Engage community with custom ads, sell digital and physical goods. 4 - Create language specific virtual chat lounges and events. 5 - Create prizes that can be rewarded in form of tokens. The SBET Project will also offer an fair, and straightforward solution for the sports betting community. The platform allows users to have more control over their own bets and transactions. No customer identification process is required due to the way a blockchain works, and users can bet any amount. To avoid sensitive data collection, SBET will work with cryptocurrency only. All you will need to bet is a crypto wallet, like Metamask or Trust-Wallet. Think of the SBET protocol as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization, leveraging Ethereum 2.0 scalability and speed and most important, the staking for token stability, offering interoperability between different technologies so, that users can interact with each other regardless of their platform. The project counts on the community and investors for long-term growth, the community will decide what features and which sports are included first in the project. You are the target audience, therefore you have the voice!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
