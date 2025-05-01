Squirrel Swap Price (SQRL)
The live price of Squirrel Swap (SQRL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 182.64K USD. SQRL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Squirrel Swap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Squirrel Swap price change within the day is +1.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
During today, the price change of Squirrel Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Squirrel Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Squirrel Swap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Squirrel Swap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+306.44%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+228.83%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Squirrel Swap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.43%
+1.17%
+14.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Swap with Squirrel: It’s Fast, Rewarding, and Peanuts! Squirrel Swap is the first Swap-to-Earn DEX on Solana, combining high-speed trading with innovative rewards. Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, Squirrel lets you stake $SQRL to earn $PNUT tokens on every trade, creating a seamless way to maximize gains while engaging with DeFi’s first-ever swap-and-earn ecosystem. Why Choose Squirrel Swap? • Earn $PNUT: $SQRL stakers are rewarded with $PNUT—the 2024 viral meme token that reached a $2 billion market cap in just two weeks. • Low Fees with High Rewards: Transaction fees power the ecosystem, with a portion allocated to purchasing $PNUT and boosting the Squirrel Staking Pool, providing significant benefits for $SQRL holders. • Community-Driven: Built for meme culture, Squirrel Swap rewards loyal supporters who believe in the fun and future of crypto. Making a Difference with Every Swap Squirrel Swap is more than just trading; it’s about giving back. A percentage of all transaction fees are donated to the Pnuts Freedom Farm Foundation, an organization dedicated to rescuing and caring for animals in need. Every trade helps support this noble cause, blending DeFi innovation with philanthropy.
