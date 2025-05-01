sSUI Logo

sSUI Price (SSUI)

USD

sSUI (SSUI) Live Price Chart

$3.91
$3.91$3.91
+10.00%(1D)

Price of sSUI (SSUI) Today

The live price of sSUI (SSUI) today is 3.91 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SSUI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key sSUI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- sSUI price change within the day is +10.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the SSUI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SSUI price information.

sSUI (SSUI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of sSUI to USD was $ +0.356564.
In the past 30 days, the price change of sSUI to USD was $ +2.0316090210.
In the past 60 days, the price change of sSUI to USD was $ +1.1703130480.
In the past 90 days, the price change of sSUI to USD was $ -0.488522303517495.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.356564+10.04%
30 Days$ +2.0316090210+51.96%
60 Days$ +1.1703130480+29.93%
90 Days$ -0.488522303517495-11.10%

sSUI (SSUI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of sSUI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 3.54
$ 3.54$ 3.54

$ 3.97
$ 3.97$ 3.97

$ 4.87
$ 4.87$ 4.87

-1.48%

+10.04%

+21.08%

sSUI (SSUI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is sSUI (SSUI)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

sSUI (SSUI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About sSUI (SSUI)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SSUI to Local Currencies

1 SSUI to VND
102,891.65
1 SSUI to AUD
A$6.0996
1 SSUI to GBP
2.9325
1 SSUI to EUR
3.4408
1 SSUI to USD
$3.91
1 SSUI to MYR
RM16.8521
1 SSUI to TRY
150.3004
1 SSUI to JPY
¥567.0673
1 SSUI to RUB
320.0335
1 SSUI to INR
331.0206
1 SSUI to IDR
Rp65,166.6406
1 SSUI to KRW
5,593.6851
1 SSUI to PHP
218.2562
1 SSUI to EGP
￡E.199.0972
1 SSUI to BRL
R$22.1697
1 SSUI to CAD
C$5.3958
1 SSUI to BDT
476.629
1 SSUI to NGN
6,276.0583
1 SSUI to UAH
162.656
1 SSUI to VES
Bs336.26
1 SSUI to PKR
Rs1,102.3072
1 SSUI to KZT
2,012.3206
1 SSUI to THB
฿131.1414
1 SSUI to TWD
NT$125.511
1 SSUI to AED
د.إ14.3497
1 SSUI to CHF
Fr3.2453
1 SSUI to HKD
HK$30.3025
1 SSUI to MAD
.د.م36.2066
1 SSUI to MXN
$76.636