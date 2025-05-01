Stader BNBx Price (BNBX)
The live price of Stader BNBx (BNBX) today is 661.11 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 10.85M USD. BNBX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stader BNBx Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Stader BNBx price change within the day is -0.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 16.41K USD
During today, the price change of Stader BNBx to USD was $ -2.7458500415191.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stader BNBx to USD was $ -3.6814571460.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stader BNBx to USD was $ -7.1945295750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stader BNBx to USD was $ -81.9757351757508.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -2.7458500415191
|-0.41%
|30 Days
|$ -3.6814571460
|-0.55%
|60 Days
|$ -7.1945295750
|-1.08%
|90 Days
|$ -81.9757351757508
|-11.03%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stader BNBx: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-0.41%
-0.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Stader is a non-custodial smart contract-based staking platform that helps users conveniently discover and access staking solutions. We are building key staking middleware infra for multiple PoS networks for retail crypto users, exchanges and custodians. We have recently launched our liquid staking solution on BNB Chain. The liquid token is BNBx.
