Staked NEAR Price (STNEAR)
The live price of Staked NEAR (STNEAR) today is 3.56 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STNEAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Staked NEAR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Staked NEAR price change within the day is +5.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the STNEAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STNEAR price information.
During today, the price change of Staked NEAR to USD was $ +0.199054.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked NEAR to USD was $ -0.0633163800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked NEAR to USD was $ -0.7072826440.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked NEAR to USD was $ -2.8571813415741905.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.199054
|+5.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0633163800
|-1.77%
|60 Days
|$ -0.7072826440
|-19.86%
|90 Days
|$ -2.8571813415741905
|-44.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked NEAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.10%
+5.92%
+3.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STNEAR to VND
₫93,681.4
|1 STNEAR to AUD
A$5.5536
|1 STNEAR to GBP
￡2.67
|1 STNEAR to EUR
€3.1328
|1 STNEAR to USD
$3.56
|1 STNEAR to MYR
RM15.3436
|1 STNEAR to TRY
₺136.8464
|1 STNEAR to JPY
¥516.3068
|1 STNEAR to RUB
₽291.386
|1 STNEAR to INR
₹301.3896
|1 STNEAR to IDR
Rp59,333.3096
|1 STNEAR to KRW
₩5,100.2696
|1 STNEAR to PHP
₱198.7192
|1 STNEAR to EGP
￡E.181.2752
|1 STNEAR to BRL
R$20.1852
|1 STNEAR to CAD
C$4.9128
|1 STNEAR to BDT
৳433.964
|1 STNEAR to NGN
₦5,714.2628
|1 STNEAR to UAH
₴148.096
|1 STNEAR to VES
Bs306.16
|1 STNEAR to PKR
Rs1,003.6352
|1 STNEAR to KZT
₸1,832.1896
|1 STNEAR to THB
฿119.4024
|1 STNEAR to TWD
NT$114.276
|1 STNEAR to AED
د.إ13.0652
|1 STNEAR to CHF
Fr2.9548
|1 STNEAR to HKD
HK$27.59
|1 STNEAR to MAD
.د.م32.9656
|1 STNEAR to MXN
$69.776