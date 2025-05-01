Staked USN Price (SUSN)
The live price of Staked USN (SUSN) today is 1.08 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SUSN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Staked USN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.67K USD
- Staked USN price change within the day is +0.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Staked USN to USD was $ +0.00066842.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked USN to USD was $ +0.0012350880.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked USN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked USN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00066842
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0012350880
|+0.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked USN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+0.06%
+0.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Noon aims to be the most intelligent and fair yield-generating stablecoin in web3. Intelligent: Our intelligence ensures we maximise Noon's returns. We aim to be the stablecoin with the highest through-cycle returns by intelligently allocating capital across a basket of delta-neutral strategies. We also aim to have the most robust, sustainable tokenomics model, to maximise the real utility of our governance token. Fair: Our fairness ensures we distribute as much of our returns to our users. Our stablecoin aims to allocate as much value to our users as possible. This includes our protocol's raw returns, as well as our governance token distribution. Over 90% of Noon's raw returns are returned to our users. Similarly, 65-80% of our governance tokens will be distributed to our users. Same as this page for Noon USN, as it is its staked version -> sUSN. https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/noon-usn
