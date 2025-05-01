StakeWise Price (SWISE)
The live price of StakeWise (SWISE) today is 0.01286307 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.22M USD. SWISE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StakeWise Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- StakeWise price change within the day is -0.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 563.65M USD
During today, the price change of StakeWise to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StakeWise to USD was $ +0.0048578207.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StakeWise to USD was $ +0.0011134993.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StakeWise to USD was $ -0.004750140407043663.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.32%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0048578207
|+37.77%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0011134993
|+8.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004750140407043663
|-26.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of StakeWise: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.37%
-0.32%
+3.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StakeWise is a liquid Ethereum staking protocol that tokenizes users' deposits and staking rewards as sETH2 (deposit token) and rETH2 (reward token). All tokens are mapped 1:1 to ETH in the Pool and can be used as a representation of staked Ether in the DeFi ecosystem.
