STEPN Green Satoshi Token on ETH Price (GST-ETH)
The live price of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on ETH (GST-ETH) today is 0.01292932 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.09M USD. GST-ETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STEPN Green Satoshi Token on ETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- STEPN Green Satoshi Token on ETH price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 84.33M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GST-ETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GST-ETH price information.
During today, the price change of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on ETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on ETH to USD was $ +0.0004610091.
In the past 60 days, the price change of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on ETH to USD was $ +0.0001680203.
In the past 90 days, the price change of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on ETH to USD was $ -0.00005279848303481.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004610091
|+3.57%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001680203
|+1.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00005279848303481
|-0.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on ETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-0.01%
+4.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Green Satoshi Token (GST) GST is earned in STEPN, a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design. GST serves as the replacement to experience points and in-app currency. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers. When should I buy Green Satoshi Tokens (GST)? Players buy GSTs to spend/burn in the STEPN app. GSTs are minted by players through moving and leasing their NFT Sneakers, and burned through making progress in the social and gamification components. GST is different from GMT, which is the Governance Token of STEPN with a supply of 6 billion tokens. What is STEPN? STEPN is a Web3 lifestyle app with fun social elements and gamification design. Users equipped with NFT Sneakers – walk, jog or run outdoors to earn GST, which can be used to level up and mint new Sneakers. Player can choose to lease or sell their NFT Sneakers on the in-app Marketplace; users’ GST earnings are stored in the in-app Wallet, which has a built-in Swap function. Who is behind STEPN? STEPN is created by Find Satoshi Lab, an Australian-based fintech studio. The team won the 2021 Solana Ignition Hackathon Gaming Track and is part of DeFi Alliance Gaming cohort.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GST-ETH to VND
₫340.2350558
|1 GST-ETH to AUD
A$0.0201697392
|1 GST-ETH to GBP
￡0.00969699
|1 GST-ETH to EUR
€0.0113778016
|1 GST-ETH to USD
$0.01292932
|1 GST-ETH to MYR
RM0.0557253692
|1 GST-ETH to TRY
₺0.4980374064
|1 GST-ETH to JPY
¥1.8499271056
|1 GST-ETH to RUB
₽1.0607214128
|1 GST-ETH to INR
₹1.093174006
|1 GST-ETH to IDR
Rp215.4885804712
|1 GST-ETH to KRW
₩18.3915698204
|1 GST-ETH to PHP
₱0.7210681764
|1 GST-ETH to EGP
￡E.0.6578438016
|1 GST-ETH to BRL
R$0.0733092444
|1 GST-ETH to CAD
C$0.0177131684
|1 GST-ETH to BDT
৳1.5713002596
|1 GST-ETH to NGN
₦20.7865970572
|1 GST-ETH to UAH
₴0.5366960732
|1 GST-ETH to VES
Bs1.11192152
|1 GST-ETH to PKR
Rs3.6348197316
|1 GST-ETH to KZT
₸6.6032623104
|1 GST-ETH to THB
฿0.43313222
|1 GST-ETH to TWD
NT$0.414384706
|1 GST-ETH to AED
د.إ0.0474506044
|1 GST-ETH to CHF
Fr0.0106020424
|1 GST-ETH to HKD
HK$0.10020223
|1 GST-ETH to MAD
.د.م0.1197255032
|1 GST-ETH to MXN
$0.253414672