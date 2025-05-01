Stride Staked Injective Price (STINJ)
The live price of Stride Staked Injective (STINJ) today is 13.64 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 293.61K USD. STINJ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stride Staked Injective Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Stride Staked Injective price change within the day is +0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.52K USD
Get real-time price updates of the STINJ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STINJ price information.
During today, the price change of Stride Staked Injective to USD was $ +0.04165135.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stride Staked Injective to USD was $ +1.5304516480.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stride Staked Injective to USD was $ -3.1354349840.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stride Staked Injective to USD was $ -13.839287080372984.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.04165135
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ +1.5304516480
|+11.22%
|60 Days
|$ -3.1354349840
|-22.98%
|90 Days
|$ -13.839287080372984
|-50.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stride Staked Injective: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+0.31%
+4.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stINJ is the token received in exchange for staking INJ with Stride. INJ is the native token of Injective Protocol. By staking INJ with Stride, users can earn stINJ, which are redeemable for INJ at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on INJ. Stride supports staking INJ on its mainnet, which launched in late July 2022. With stINJ, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards, giving them the ability to take advantage of Injective Protocol's DeFi offerings and pursue more yields within the ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STINJ to VND
₫358,936.6
|1 STINJ to AUD
A$21.2784
|1 STINJ to GBP
￡10.23
|1 STINJ to EUR
€12.0032
|1 STINJ to USD
$13.64
|1 STINJ to MYR
RM58.7884
|1 STINJ to TRY
₺525.0036
|1 STINJ to JPY
¥1,965.9332
|1 STINJ to RUB
₽1,121.208
|1 STINJ to INR
₹1,153.262
|1 STINJ to IDR
Rp227,333.2424
|1 STINJ to KRW
₩19,485.6948
|1 STINJ to PHP
₱761.2484
|1 STINJ to EGP
￡E.694.958
|1 STINJ to BRL
R$77.3388
|1 STINJ to CAD
C$18.8232
|1 STINJ to BDT
৳1,657.6692
|1 STINJ to NGN
₦21,929.1644
|1 STINJ to UAH
₴566.1964
|1 STINJ to VES
Bs1,173.04
|1 STINJ to PKR
Rs3,834.6132
|1 STINJ to KZT
₸6,966.2208
|1 STINJ to THB
฿457.0764
|1 STINJ to TWD
NT$437.7076
|1 STINJ to AED
د.إ50.0588
|1 STINJ to CHF
Fr11.1848
|1 STINJ to HKD
HK$105.71
|1 STINJ to MAD
.د.م126.3064
|1 STINJ to MXN
$267.7532