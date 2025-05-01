Stride Staked Osmo Price (STOSMO)
The live price of Stride Staked Osmo (STOSMO) today is 0.319731 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.45M USD. STOSMO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stride Staked Osmo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Stride Staked Osmo price change within the day is +0.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.92M USD
During today, the price change of Stride Staked Osmo to USD was $ +0.00107652.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stride Staked Osmo to USD was $ -0.0286698311.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stride Staked Osmo to USD was $ -0.0648323024.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stride Staked Osmo to USD was $ -0.2034303254172193.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00107652
|+0.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0286698311
|-8.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0648323024
|-20.27%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2034303254172193
|-38.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stride Staked Osmo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.63%
+0.34%
-1.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The stOSMO token functions as a representative of OSMO, the native token of the Osmosis Zone, a liquidity-centric hub and the most substantial chain by Total Value Locked (TVL) within the Cosmos ecosystem. Stride introduces stOSMO as its liquid staking token (LST) representative for OSMO, offering users an avenue to convert staked OSMO into stOSMO. By staking OSMO with Stride, users can earn stOSMO, which are redeemable for OSMO at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on OSMO. With stOSMO, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards. This conversion retains value and serves as a versatile asset in DeFi engagements, with an 18.19% staking reward. Stride is a multichain liquid staking zone (appchain) on the Cosmos Blockchain. Stride allows users to stake any IBC-compatible tokens, and receive stTokens in return, which are redeemable for the original token at a 1:1 ratio. By staking their tokens using Stride, users will be able to earn staking rewards, while also retaining liquidity in the form of stTokens, which will allow them to take advantage of Cosmos DeFi and pursue more yields there.
|1 STOSMO to VND
₫8,413.721265
|1 STOSMO to AUD
A$0.49878036
|1 STOSMO to GBP
￡0.23979825
|1 STOSMO to EUR
€0.28136328
|1 STOSMO to USD
$0.319731
|1 STOSMO to MYR
RM1.37804061
|1 STOSMO to TRY
₺12.31603812
|1 STOSMO to JPY
¥45.74711148
|1 STOSMO to RUB
₽26.23073124
|1 STOSMO to INR
₹27.03325605
|1 STOSMO to IDR
Rp5,328.84786846
|1 STOSMO to KRW
₩454.80775557
|1 STOSMO to PHP
₱17.83139787
|1 STOSMO to EGP
￡E.16.26791328
|1 STOSMO to BRL
R$1.81287477
|1 STOSMO to CAD
C$0.43803147
|1 STOSMO to BDT
৳38.85690843
|1 STOSMO to NGN
₦514.03472601
|1 STOSMO to UAH
₴13.27203381
|1 STOSMO to VES
Bs27.496866
|1 STOSMO to PKR
Rs89.88597603
|1 STOSMO to KZT
₸163.29301632
|1 STOSMO to THB
฿10.7109885
|1 STOSMO to TWD
NT$10.24737855
|1 STOSMO to AED
د.إ1.17341277
|1 STOSMO to CHF
Fr0.26217942
|1 STOSMO to HKD
HK$2.47791525
|1 STOSMO to MAD
.د.م2.96070906
|1 STOSMO to MXN
$6.2667276