What is Stride Staked Osmo (STOSMO)

The stOSMO token functions as a representative of OSMO, the native token of the Osmosis Zone, a liquidity-centric hub and the most substantial chain by Total Value Locked (TVL) within the Cosmos ecosystem. Stride introduces stOSMO as its liquid staking token (LST) representative for OSMO, offering users an avenue to convert staked OSMO into stOSMO. By staking OSMO with Stride, users can earn stOSMO, which are redeemable for OSMO at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on OSMO. With stOSMO, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards. This conversion retains value and serves as a versatile asset in DeFi engagements, with an 18.19% staking reward. Stride is a multichain liquid staking zone (appchain) on the Cosmos Blockchain. Stride allows users to stake any IBC-compatible tokens, and receive stTokens in return, which are redeemable for the original token at a 1:1 ratio. By staking their tokens using Stride, users will be able to earn staking rewards, while also retaining liquidity in the form of stTokens, which will allow them to take advantage of Cosmos DeFi and pursue more yields there.

Stride Staked Osmo (STOSMO) Resource Official Website