Stride Staked Sommelier Price (STSOMM)
The live price of Stride Staked Sommelier (STSOMM) today is 0.00204256 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STSOMM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stride Staked Sommelier Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 74.26 USD
- Stride Staked Sommelier price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Stride Staked Sommelier to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stride Staked Sommelier to USD was $ -0.0003418503.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stride Staked Sommelier to USD was $ -0.0013811237.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stride Staked Sommelier to USD was $ -0.005328712372939964.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003418503
|-16.73%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013811237
|-67.61%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005328712372939964
|-72.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stride Staked Sommelier: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stSOMM is the token received in exchange for staking SOMM with Stride. SOMM is the native token of the Sommelier project. Sommelier is the prominent DeFi strategy protocol in the Cosmos Ecosystem. By staking SOMM with Stride, users can mint stSOMM, which are redeemable for SOMM at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on the Sommelier blockchain. Stride currently supports liquid staking SOMM on its mainnet, which launched in late July 2022. With stSOMM, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards. stSOMM can be staked now on Stride at app.stride.zone.
