SUI CAT Price (SUICAT)
The live price of SUI CAT (SUICAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 40.78K USD. SUICAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SUI CAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SUI CAT price change within the day is +2.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
During today, the price change of SUI CAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SUI CAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SUI CAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SUI CAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+65.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+26.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SUI CAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.12%
+2.95%
+33.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SUI CAT is the first cat-themed meme coin on the SUI blockchain. It is a community-driven project focused on onboarding new users to the SUI network. The team and the community is committed to creating original content that fosters a fun, close-knit experience while also promoting the incredible technology behind SUI. Through word of mouth and social media, the SUI CAT community is spreading the message that this is the original cat coin on SUI and has the potential to become a blue-chip project, rivaling the success of other meme coins on different blockchains.
