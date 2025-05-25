SUICY the Seal Price (SUICY)
The live price of SUICY the Seal (SUICY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.20K USD. SUICY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SUICY the Seal Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SUICY the Seal price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of SUICY the Seal to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SUICY the Seal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SUICY the Seal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SUICY the Seal to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-89.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-69.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SUICY the Seal: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
-73.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
**SUICY the Seal** is a meme token hosted on the Sui blockchain, created primarily for entertainment purposes. With an adorable cartoon seal as its mascot, SUICY the Seal leverages internet culture to foster a sense of community and amusement. The project focuses on bringing fun and lightheartedness to the world of cryptocurrencies, without the traditional emphasis on practical utility or financial gain. The core idea behind SUICY the Seal is to engage users through humor and memes, creating a token that represents a playful and carefree approach to digital currencies. The token doesn't claim to offer revolutionary technology or significant returns on investment, but rather aims to provide a platform for users to share laughs and enjoy the lighter side of the crypto space. By embracing the meme culture, SUICY the Seal encourages a communal atmosphere where participants can bond over shared jokes and the whimsical nature of the token. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or new to the space, SUICY the Seal offers a refreshing and entertaining experience on the Sui blockchain. 🦭
