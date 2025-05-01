Super Champs Price (CHAMP)
The live price of Super Champs (CHAMP) today is 0.00620726 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.50M USD. CHAMP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Super Champs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Super Champs price change within the day is -0.91%
- It has a circulating supply of 885.40M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CHAMP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHAMP price information.
During today, the price change of Super Champs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Super Champs to USD was $ -0.0008728009.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Super Champs to USD was $ -0.0029078108.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Super Champs to USD was $ -0.021648200667877377.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.91%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008728009
|-14.06%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0029078108
|-46.84%
|90 Days
|$ -0.021648200667877377
|-77.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of Super Champs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-0.91%
-5.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Super Champs Universe is a web3 AI, gaming, and animation universe with the world's first autonomous game-streaming AI Agent, multiple live mobile games, and millions of fans across social media. Each Super Champ in the universe has been selected to attend the prestigious Super Champs Academy to hone their fledgling superpowers and athletic skills in mega-racket sports, battlesports, etc. These Super Champs heroes are featured in a series of mobile games with NFTs, AI Agents on video and social platforms, and original animated videos. With 5MM+ downloads of its games, 10MM+ video views on YouTube and TikTok, and 600k+ subscribers for its Kigu AI Agent, Super Champs is ready to explode into the mainstream as the preeminent gaming franchise of 2025. This universe is powered by the $CHAMP ecosystem token overseen by the Super Champs Protocol Foundation. The $CHAMP token is used to provide developers access to proprietary technology for AI Agents and Mobile Games, as well as serve as the transactional token for consumers across all touchpoints ranging from the games to AI Agent experiences. Agent Kigu can be found game streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Tiktok. live games can be found at https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-bullet-league, https://www.superchamps.com/super-champs-racket-rampage, and https://app.superchamps.com/. Further information on the project can be found at www.superchamps.com.
