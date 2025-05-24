Survarium Price (SURV)
The live price of Survarium (SURV) today is 0.00023269 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 232.69K USD. SURV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Survarium Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Survarium price change within the day is +19.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SURV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SURV price information.
During today, the price change of Survarium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Survarium to USD was $ -0.0000599622.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Survarium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Survarium to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+19.36%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000599622
|-25.76%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Survarium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.24%
+19.36%
-2.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Survarium is a Web3 Play-to-Earn roguelike blending intense action, strategic progression, and real blockchain rewards. Inspired by Brotato and Vampire Survivors, it throws players into chaotic 15-minute survival runs where every decision counts. Equip 6 unique weapons, stack powerful passive items, and collect artifacts with game-changing effects—some boosting your power, others adding risk. Built for those who thrive under pressure, Survarium rewards skill, adaptability, and grit. Every run offers new upgrade paths, randomized challenges, and the chance to earn real value through the $SURV token. Backed by a transparent and sustainable tokenomics model, $SURV powers the in-game economy, NFT item marketplace, staking, and future governance. With 85% of tokens available to the public and all in-game revenue reinvested into development, token burns, and community growth, Survarium is designed to evolve with its players.
