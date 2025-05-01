sUSDa Price (SUSDA)
The live price of sUSDa (SUSDA) today is 1.051 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 90.14M USD. SUSDA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key sUSDa Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- sUSDa price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 85.73M USD
During today, the price change of sUSDa to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of sUSDa to USD was $ +0.0558562358.
In the past 60 days, the price change of sUSDa to USD was $ +0.0110513701.
In the past 90 days, the price change of sUSDa to USD was $ +0.0056755017221813.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0558562358
|+5.31%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0110513701
|+1.05%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0056755017221813
|+0.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of sUSDa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Avalon Labs is creating an on-chain financial center for Bitcoin, offering BTC-backed lending, a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, yield accounts, and a credit card. The goal is to make Bitcoin an active economic asset in global markets through a scalable and accessible network. USDa is the flagship CDP (Collateralized Debt Position) product based on Avalon's CeDeFi lending platform. The goal of USDa is to provide the best stablecoin solution for DeFi community with extremely high capital efficiency, stability and deep liquidity from BTC community. sUSDa is a yield-bearing version of USDa. By staking USDa, users receive sUSDa, which earns yield through borrowing rates and other protocol revenue. This mechanism allows users to generate scalable and sustainable returns, enhancing the value proposition of USDa in both DeFi and CeDeFi ecosystems.
