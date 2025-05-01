sUSDS Price (SUSDS)
The live price of sUSDS (SUSDS) today is 1.05 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.87B USD. SUSDS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key sUSDS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- sUSDS price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.74B USD
During today, the price change of sUSDS to USD was $ +0.0001426.
In the past 30 days, the price change of sUSDS to USD was $ +0.0041942250.
In the past 60 days, the price change of sUSDS to USD was $ +0.0092455650.
In the past 90 days, the price change of sUSDS to USD was $ +0.0186948779077498.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001426
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0041942250
|+0.40%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0092455650
|+0.88%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0186948779077498
|+1.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of sUSDS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.01%
+0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
sUSDS is the new version of sDAI, offered by Sky which offers a higher yield. sUSDS represents USDS deposited into and earning the Sky Savings Rate. The Sky Protocol is a decentralised protocol developed around the USDS stablecoin. It is managed by Sky ecosystem governance. The Sky Protocol features Sky tokens (USDS, SKY, DAI, MKR), the Sky Savings Rate, Sky Token Rewards and, soon, Activation Token Rewards and SkyLink.
