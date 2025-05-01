Swell Restaked BTC Price (SWBTC)
The live price of Swell Restaked BTC (SWBTC) today is 87,602 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.88M USD. SWBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Swell Restaked BTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Swell Restaked BTC price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 135.58 USD
During today, the price change of Swell Restaked BTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Swell Restaked BTC to USD was $ +4,869.4885730000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Swell Restaked BTC to USD was $ +2,174.7634510000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Swell Restaked BTC to USD was $ -16,255.07508520158.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +4,869.4885730000
|+5.56%
|60 Days
|$ +2,174.7634510000
|+2.48%
|90 Days
|$ -16,255.07508520158
|-15.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of Swell Restaked BTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
swBTC is the receipt token for Swell DAO's Restaked WBTC. swBTC accepts WBTC and then allocates it across multiple restaking platforms to bring best in class BTC restaking yield to its holders. swBTC will be restaking layer agnostic and so is able to deploy across Symbiotic with other restaking platforms like Eigen Layer to follow shortly after. By restaking WBTC into these restaking protocols, swBTC is able to secure and derive yield networks and AVS's while still being a liquid token.
