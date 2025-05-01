Swinca Price (SWI)
The live price of Swinca (SWI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SWI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Swinca Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Swinca price change within the day is +0.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Swinca to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Swinca to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Swinca to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Swinca to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-49.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Swinca: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+0.49%
+2.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Swinca's mission is to allow anyone to become a landlord by oering the possibility to invest instantly in real estate worldwide by the real estate tokenization. The investors receive their share of the rents, as well as the respective capital gains of their investments.
|1 SWI to VND
₫--
|1 SWI to AUD
A$--
|1 SWI to GBP
￡--
|1 SWI to EUR
€--
|1 SWI to USD
$--
|1 SWI to MYR
RM--
|1 SWI to TRY
₺--
|1 SWI to JPY
¥--
|1 SWI to RUB
₽--
|1 SWI to INR
₹--
|1 SWI to IDR
Rp--
|1 SWI to KRW
₩--
|1 SWI to PHP
₱--
|1 SWI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SWI to BRL
R$--
|1 SWI to CAD
C$--
|1 SWI to BDT
৳--
|1 SWI to NGN
₦--
|1 SWI to UAH
₴--
|1 SWI to VES
Bs--
|1 SWI to PKR
Rs--
|1 SWI to KZT
₸--
|1 SWI to THB
฿--
|1 SWI to TWD
NT$--
|1 SWI to AED
د.إ--
|1 SWI to CHF
Fr--
|1 SWI to HKD
HK$--
|1 SWI to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SWI to MXN
$--