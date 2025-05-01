Swiss Wine Price (SWINE)
The live price of Swiss Wine (SWINE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 795.66 USD. SWINE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Swiss Wine Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Swiss Wine price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 609.33M USD
During today, the price change of Swiss Wine to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Swiss Wine to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Swiss Wine to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Swiss Wine to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Swiss Wine: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Swiss Wine $SWINE is the PEPE of the AIRDAO ecosystem. Swine is a meme coin built on the airdao network. It is our mission to create to revive the past as fuel for the future. We aim to create a cult of every day crypto fanatics where we will turn L’s in to W’s using the power of people. Features Deployed: - Staking - 10-30% APY : https://stake.swine-meme.xyz/ - TG Sniper Buy Bot for all AirDAO tokens generating 0.3% revenue from each trade unless the users holds 300k $SWINE : http://t.me/SWINE_buybot - Sergey AI bot deployed in community chat - Gallery : https://t.me/swinecoin_gallery
