Switch Token Price (SWITCH)
The live price of Switch Token (SWITCH) today is 0.0003017 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.36M USD. SWITCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Switch Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Switch Token price change within the day is -18.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 44.28B USD
During today, the price change of Switch Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Switch Token to USD was $ -0.0000594409.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Switch Token to USD was $ -0.0000316845.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Switch Token to USD was $ -0.0003801735392088675.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-18.77%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000594409
|-19.70%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000316845
|-10.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003801735392088675
|-55.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of Switch Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
-18.77%
-8.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Switch Reward Card is a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem. The blockchain is empowered by a global decentralized node network where node licensees will be rewarded, by the blockchain, with Switch Digital Rewards. Switch offers payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies around the world. The SWITCH ERC-20 Token is the Switch Digital Reward once it has been bridged.
|1 SWITCH to VND
₫7.9392355
|1 SWITCH to AUD
A$0.000470652
|1 SWITCH to GBP
￡0.000226275
|1 SWITCH to EUR
€0.000265496
|1 SWITCH to USD
$0.0003017
|1 SWITCH to MYR
RM0.001300327
|1 SWITCH to TRY
₺0.011621484
|1 SWITCH to JPY
¥0.043167236
|1 SWITCH to RUB
₽0.024751468
|1 SWITCH to INR
₹0.025508735
|1 SWITCH to IDR
Rp5.028331322
|1 SWITCH to KRW
₩0.429159199
|1 SWITCH to PHP
₱0.016825809
|1 SWITCH to EGP
￡E.0.015350496
|1 SWITCH to BRL
R$0.001710639
|1 SWITCH to CAD
C$0.000413329
|1 SWITCH to BDT
৳0.036665601
|1 SWITCH to NGN
₦0.485046107
|1 SWITCH to UAH
₴0.012523567
|1 SWITCH to VES
Bs0.0259462
|1 SWITCH to PKR
Rs0.084816921
|1 SWITCH to KZT
₸0.154084224
|1 SWITCH to THB
฿0.01010695
|1 SWITCH to TWD
NT$0.009669485
|1 SWITCH to AED
د.إ0.001107239
|1 SWITCH to CHF
Fr0.000247394
|1 SWITCH to HKD
HK$0.002338175
|1 SWITCH to MAD
.د.م0.002793742
|1 SWITCH to MXN
$0.00591332