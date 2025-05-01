Synk Price (SYNK)
The live price of Synk (SYNK) today is 0.02396025 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.39M USD. SYNK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Synk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Synk price change within the day is -4.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Synk to USD was $ -0.00101103016853507.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Synk to USD was $ +0.0481693535.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Synk to USD was $ +0.0087106530.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Synk to USD was $ -0.000799872096782838.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00101103016853507
|-4.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0481693535
|+201.04%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0087106530
|+36.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000799872096782838
|-3.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of Synk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
-4.04%
+10.76%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Synk is a next-generation decentralized operating system (DeOS) designed to offer a secure, private, and anonymous environment for users and developers in the Web 3.0 space. By combining state-of-the-art cryptographic technologies with a decentralized infrastructure, Synk ensures that all user activities are protected from third-party interference. The project’s main goal is to empower individuals and organizations to interact in a truly trustless ecosystem, where every action is safeguarded by encryption and decentralization.
