Tard Price (TARD)
The live price of Tard (TARD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tard Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Tard price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TARD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TARD price information.
During today, the price change of Tard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tard to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-13.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tard: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-8.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
I'm just a Tard aiming for for the moon. meet Tard Meet $TARD, the ultimate symbol of the degen lifestyle embraced by memecoin traders. Inspired by the indestructible water bear, our character is a chubby, carefree tardigrade who trades coins and lives the high life. Born on the Solana Blockchain, $TARD is not just any token; it’s a tribute to the highs, lows, and sheer absurdity of the memecoin world. Whether he's diving into risky trades or basking in the glow of his latest gains, $TARD is here to remind us all that in the world of crypto, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but we are just Tards in the end. Join the $TARD community and embrace the tard in you.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TARD to VND
₫--
|1 TARD to AUD
A$--
|1 TARD to GBP
￡--
|1 TARD to EUR
€--
|1 TARD to USD
$--
|1 TARD to MYR
RM--
|1 TARD to TRY
₺--
|1 TARD to JPY
¥--
|1 TARD to RUB
₽--
|1 TARD to INR
₹--
|1 TARD to IDR
Rp--
|1 TARD to KRW
₩--
|1 TARD to PHP
₱--
|1 TARD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 TARD to BRL
R$--
|1 TARD to CAD
C$--
|1 TARD to BDT
৳--
|1 TARD to NGN
₦--
|1 TARD to UAH
₴--
|1 TARD to VES
Bs--
|1 TARD to PKR
Rs--
|1 TARD to KZT
₸--
|1 TARD to THB
฿--
|1 TARD to TWD
NT$--
|1 TARD to AED
د.إ--
|1 TARD to CHF
Fr--
|1 TARD to HKD
HK$--
|1 TARD to MAD
.د.م--
|1 TARD to MXN
$--