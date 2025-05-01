TenX Price (PAY)
The live price of TenX (PAY) today is 0.0028044 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 331.18K USD. PAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TenX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TenX price change within the day is -3.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 118.14M USD
During today, the price change of TenX to USD was $ -0.000113904357051982.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TenX to USD was $ -0.0012890374.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TenX to USD was $ -0.0016122647.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TenX to USD was $ -0.0050252724696895.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000113904357051982
|-3.90%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012890374
|-45.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0016122647
|-57.49%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0050252724696895
|-64.18%
Discover the latest price analysis of TenX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-3.90%
-51.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TenX is a payment platform that facilitates digital and physical modes of transaction for cryptocurrencies to any merchant, even if they don’t accept cryptocurrencies. Physical and digital modes of course, include bank accounts, wallets, debit cards, cash and much more. The primary agenda of the company is to make it easier and faster to use cryptocurrency and accelerate adoption for the industry. The TenX blockchain supports the PAY token, which is the fuel that runs the network and is the cryptocurrency using which transactions on the network are made. TenX came into existence in 2011 and was created by Toby Hoenisch. While at the university, he took a keen interest in cryptography though he believed that there was no success for cryptocurrencies.In 2012, Toby started trading Bitcoin when he got to know a member of bitcoin-community who was not able to open an account in bank and used TenX crypto currency instead. Toby Hoenisch and Michael Sperk started a one-bit start up in 2015 and introduced us to a debit card, through which payments with bitcoin could be done. Cryptocurrency adoption is a longstanding problem - with most cryptocurrencies remaining relegated to the realms of hype and not seeing real-world usage, not as much as the enthusiasts would like, at least. This is an important problem being solved by the TenX coin, which seeks to make it easy for the end user to use cryptocurrencies by removing the hurdles associated with keeping different wallets and using them separately. As with all other investments, it is wise to do your own research, but seeing that TenX seems to be solving unique problems, it may certainly be worth a look.
