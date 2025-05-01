Ternio Price (TERN)
The live price of Ternio (TERN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 58.05K USD. TERN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ternio Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ternio price change within the day is -0.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 432.89M USD
During today, the price change of Ternio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ternio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ternio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ternio to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-11.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-51.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Ternio: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.55%
-0.11%
+6.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ternio has built Lexicon, the world's fastest blockchain capable of over 1 million transactions per second, fully decentralized and on-chain. Ternio will use Lexicon to disrupt the enterpise business market. Fintech, Advertising, Government or any industry requiring a high transacting blockchain. Ternio has signed partnerships in advertising, a $224 billion per year market. Ternio provides a verifiable and decentralized asset that empowers advertisers to verify spend through each intermediary and gives publishers the assurance and guarantee of being paid on delivery. The BlockCard is also produced by Ternio. A physical debit card that enables card holders to spend BTC, ETH, XLM or TERN wherever debit cards are accepted.
