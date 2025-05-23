Test Price (TEST)
The live price of Test (TEST) today is 0.00465043 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TEST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Test Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Test price change within the day is -9.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TEST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TEST price information.
During today, the price change of Test to USD was $ -0.000469347969258256.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Test to USD was $ -0.0016560264.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Test to USD was $ -0.0034736577.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Test to USD was $ -0.005588354947932292.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000469347969258256
|-9.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016560264
|-35.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0034736577
|-74.69%
|90 Days
|$ -0.005588354947932292
|-54.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of Test: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.65%
-9.16%
-6.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TEST Token is a novel crypto meme coin built on the Ethereum blockchain. While its name may suggest otherwise, TEST Token has managed to cultivate an unexpected and fervent fanbase. Responding to the overwhelming support, the project has undergone a significant shift in its approach, transforming into a community-driven endeavor. As a result, the team behind TEST Token is now fully committed to serving the interests and needs of its holders. Embracing its meme status, TEST Token aims to inject humor and entertainment into the world of decentralized finance. Its lighthearted nature and dedicated community have propelled it to become a unique force within the crypto space. As a community-driven project, TEST Token places considerable importance on empowering its holders. This shift means that the team is actively working on developing and providing various tools and resources exclusively for the benefit of the token's dedicated community. The newfound focus is centered around enhancing user experience, promoting community engagement, and fostering a collaborative environment where holders can actively participate in the project's decision-making processes.
|1 TEST to VND
₫119.24167563
|1 TEST to AUD
A$0.0071616622
|1 TEST to GBP
￡0.0034413182
|1 TEST to EUR
€0.0040923784
|1 TEST to USD
$0.00465043
|1 TEST to MYR
RM0.0196713189
|1 TEST to TRY
₺0.1815062829
|1 TEST to JPY
¥0.6639418911
|1 TEST to RUB
₽0.3696626807
|1 TEST to INR
₹0.3963096446
|1 TEST to IDR
Rp76.2365451792
|1 TEST to KRW
₩6.3616952314
|1 TEST to PHP
₱0.257168779
|1 TEST to EGP
￡E.0.2320099527
|1 TEST to BRL
R$0.0264144424
|1 TEST to CAD
C$0.0063710891
|1 TEST to BDT
৳0.5666083912
|1 TEST to NGN
₦7.3933466226
|1 TEST to UAH
₴0.1930858536
|1 TEST to VES
Bs0.43714042
|1 TEST to PKR
Rs1.3110492256
|1 TEST to KZT
₸2.378694945
|1 TEST to THB
฿0.1511854793
|1 TEST to TWD
NT$0.1395594043
|1 TEST to AED
د.إ0.0170670781
|1 TEST to CHF
Fr0.0038133526
|1 TEST to HKD
HK$0.0364128669
|1 TEST to MAD
.د.م0.0427374517
|1 TEST to MXN
$0.0897067947