TEXITcoin Price (TXC)
The live price of TEXITcoin (TXC) today is 1.024 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 42.35M USD. TXC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TEXITcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TEXITcoin price change within the day is +0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 41.31M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TXC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TXC price information.
During today, the price change of TEXITcoin to USD was $ +0.00127229.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TEXITcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TEXITcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TEXITcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00127229
|+0.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TEXITcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+0.12%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TEXITcoin (TXC) is a decentralized, proof-of-work cryptocurrency designed to enable financial sovereignty and community-driven economic independence. Forked from Litecoin, it uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm and supports merged mining for robust network security. TEXITcoin focuses on fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions without intermediaries, with a capped supply of 353 million coins distributed over 138 years. Built as a Layer 1 blockchain, TEXITcoin also supports custom Layer 2 tokens, allowing communities to issue their own cryptocurrencies anchored to the TEXITcoin network. Mined exclusively in Texas, the project emphasizes local control, transparency, and practical real-world use as a medium of exchange for goods and services.
|1 TXC to VND
₫26,256.384
|1 TXC to AUD
A$1.56672
|1 TXC to GBP
￡0.74752
|1 TXC to EUR
€0.89088
|1 TXC to USD
$1.024
|1 TXC to MYR
RM4.33152
|1 TXC to TRY
₺39.81312
|1 TXC to JPY
¥145.9712
|1 TXC to RUB
₽81.23392
|1 TXC to INR
₹87.11168
|1 TXC to IDR
Rp16,516.12672
|1 TXC to KRW
₩1,398.90688
|1 TXC to PHP
₱56.66816
|1 TXC to EGP
￡E.51.07712
|1 TXC to BRL
R$5.77536
|1 TXC to CAD
C$1.40288
|1 TXC to BDT
৳124.76416
|1 TXC to NGN
₦1,627.97568
|1 TXC to UAH
₴42.51648
|1 TXC to VES
Bs96.256
|1 TXC to PKR
Rs288.68608
|1 TXC to KZT
₸523.776
|1 TXC to THB
฿33.26976
|1 TXC to TWD
NT$30.68928
|1 TXC to AED
د.إ3.75808
|1 TXC to CHF
Fr0.83968
|1 TXC to HKD
HK$8.01792
|1 TXC to MAD
.د.م9.41056
|1 TXC to MXN
$19.70176