The AntiShifty Price ($ANTY)
The live price of The AntiShifty ($ANTY) today is 0.00243077 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.43M USD. $ANTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The AntiShifty Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The AntiShifty price change within the day is +2.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the $ANTY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $ANTY price information.
During today, the price change of The AntiShifty to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The AntiShifty to USD was $ -0.0003262581.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The AntiShifty to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The AntiShifty to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.55%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003262581
|-13.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The AntiShifty: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
+2.55%
-18.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$ANTY isn’t just a token—it’s a movement. Built on the Solana blockchain, $ANTY is the first anti-corruption meme coin dedicated to exposing financial fraud, political deception, and elite manipulation. 🔍 What Makes $ANTY Different? ✅ No Shifties Allowed – The first crypto project that calls out corruption instead of enabling it. ✅ Community-Driven – A decentralized army exposing fraud, one meme at a time. ✅ Viral & Unstoppable – Fueled by high-energy engagement, savage humor, and real-world impact. ✅ Solana-Powered – Lightning-fast transactions, low fees, and built for mass adoption. 💥 Join the $ANTY Revolution – If you’re tired of the lies, the frauds, and the rigged system, you’re already one of us.
