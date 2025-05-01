The Balkan Dwarf Price ($KEKEC)
The live price of The Balkan Dwarf ($KEKEC) today is 0.00008738 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.40M USD. $KEKEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Balkan Dwarf Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The Balkan Dwarf price change within the day is +5.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 39.06B USD
During today, the price change of The Balkan Dwarf to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Balkan Dwarf to USD was $ +0.0000009861.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Balkan Dwarf to USD was $ -0.0000201024.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Balkan Dwarf to USD was $ -0.00010314558109726399.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000009861
|+1.13%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000201024
|-23.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00010314558109726399
|-54.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of The Balkan Dwarf: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.52%
+5.04%
+0.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Balkan Dwarf is a memecoin launched on Ethereum. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to KEKEC - The Balcan Dwarf with tribute to the famous Flute Tune on Youtube. Ain't no flute tune like balkan flute tune! The meme follows a poor Balkwan dwarf who was as shy as they come and not quite the darling of the town. In dedication a token on the Ethereum blockchain is born and a mission to create a strong and united community in the dwarfs dedication.
