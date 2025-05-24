The Everlasting Parachain Price (ELP)
The live price of The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) today is 0.01757326 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ELP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Everlasting Parachain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The Everlasting Parachain price change within the day is -1.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of The Everlasting Parachain to USD was $ -0.00032506243088524.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Everlasting Parachain to USD was $ +0.0009807706.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Everlasting Parachain to USD was $ +0.0000403148.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Everlasting Parachain to USD was $ -0.000504293403601992.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00032506243088524
|-1.81%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0009807706
|+5.58%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000403148
|+0.23%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000504293403601992
|-2.78%
Discover the latest price analysis of The Everlasting Parachain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-1.81%
-0.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Cycan Network (CYN) is a decentralized cross-chain asset management platform that provides users with convenient asset management tools and diverse investment strategies to achieve value growth for their digital asset portfolios. Cycan is focused on the DeFi market and will be deployed on Kusama, BSC networks and other public chains. The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) is the canary network of the Cycan Network（Like KSM to DOT）and will be deployed on Kusama，BSC networks and other public chains. ELP is a decentralized cross-chain asset management platform with the same features as Cycan but for the NFT market. Everlasting Cash (ELC) is an anti-inflation algorithmic stablecoin on the Cycan network, which is minted by staking CYN, ELP or both. Due to its anti-inflation characteristics, ELC should be attractive in negative interest environments. Phenix test-net is Cycan's test network is being tested on Polkadot’s Rococo test network.
