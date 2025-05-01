The Resistance Cat Price ($RECA)
The live price of The Resistance Cat ($RECA) today is 0.02488755 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 245.30K USD. $RECA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Resistance Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The Resistance Cat price change within the day is -11.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.84M USD
During today, the price change of The Resistance Cat to USD was $ -0.00313456424827663.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Resistance Cat to USD was $ -0.0061096322.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Resistance Cat to USD was $ +0.0022943683.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Resistance Cat to USD was $ -0.03250034589706972.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00313456424827663
|-11.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0061096322
|-24.54%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0022943683
|+9.22%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03250034589706972
|-56.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of The Resistance Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.46%
-11.18%
-15.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Resistance Cat (RECA) is the new guardian on the TON blockchain, designed to ensure safety and transparency for all participants. As a dedicated Telegram mini-app, RECA offers a user-friendly platform where only thoroughly vetted projects are featured. This initiative aims to protect new entrants in the TON ecosystem from common pitfalls and scams by providing educational resources and community-driven insights. By integrating directly with TON Wallets, RECA enhances user interaction through functionalities like project voting and feedback submission, making it a central hub for trusted blockchain projects. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the crypto world, Resistance Cat empowers you to make informed decisions with confidence. Join the Resistance Cat community and help us build a safer and more reliable TON blockchain ecosystem.
|1 $RECA to VND
₫654.91587825
|1 $RECA to AUD
A$0.038824578
|1 $RECA to GBP
￡0.0186656625
|1 $RECA to EUR
€0.021901044
|1 $RECA to USD
$0.02488755
|1 $RECA to MYR
RM0.1072653405
|1 $RECA to TRY
₺0.9579217995
|1 $RECA to JPY
¥3.5850515775
|1 $RECA to RUB
₽2.0460054855
|1 $RECA to INR
₹2.1062333565
|1 $RECA to IDR
Rp414.792334083
|1 $RECA to KRW
₩35.6043779055
|1 $RECA to PHP
₱1.3889741655
|1 $RECA to EGP
￡E.1.2680206725
|1 $RECA to BRL
R$0.1411124085
|1 $RECA to CAD
C$0.034344819
|1 $RECA to BDT
৳3.0245839515
|1 $RECA to NGN
₦40.0119630105
|1 $RECA to UAH
₴1.0330822005
|1 $RECA to VES
Bs2.1403293
|1 $RECA to PKR
Rs6.9966369315
|1 $RECA to KZT
₸12.710569536
|1 $RECA to THB
฿0.834230676
|1 $RECA to TWD
NT$0.798392604
|1 $RECA to AED
د.إ0.0913373085
|1 $RECA to CHF
Fr0.020407791
|1 $RECA to HKD
HK$0.1928785125
|1 $RECA to MAD
.د.م0.230458713
|1 $RECA to MXN
$0.488791482