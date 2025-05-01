The Standard EURO Price (EUROS)
The live price of The Standard EURO (EUROS) today is 1.012 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EUROS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Standard EURO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The Standard EURO price change within the day is +1.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the EUROS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EUROS price information.
During today, the price change of The Standard EURO to USD was $ +0.01280801.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Standard EURO to USD was $ +0.1758705212.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Standard EURO to USD was $ -0.0160635772.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Standard EURO to USD was $ -0.0245286109354763.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01280801
|+1.28%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1758705212
|+17.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0160635772
|-1.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0245286109354763
|-2.36%
Discover the latest price analysis of The Standard EURO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+1.28%
+1.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EUROs is a decentralized stablecoin pegged to the value of the Euro. It operates on a principle of over-collateralization, where users lock up assets exceeding 110% of the EUROs they mint. These EUROs represent a 0% interest debt, giving users the flexibility of minting without fixed repayment deadlines. Its design ensures stability, transparency, and user autonomy, eliminating reliance on centralized entities.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EUROS to VND
₫26,630.78
|1 EUROS to AUD
A$1.57872
|1 EUROS to GBP
￡0.759
|1 EUROS to EUR
€0.89056
|1 EUROS to USD
$1.012
|1 EUROS to MYR
RM4.36172
|1 EUROS to TRY
₺38.90128
|1 EUROS to JPY
¥146.72988
|1 EUROS to RUB
₽82.984
|1 EUROS to INR
₹85.67592
|1 EUROS to IDR
Rp16,866.65992
|1 EUROS to KRW
₩1,449.85192
|1 EUROS to PHP
₱56.47972
|1 EUROS to EGP
￡E.51.60188
|1 EUROS to BRL
R$5.73804
|1 EUROS to CAD
C$1.39656
|1 EUROS to BDT
৳123.3628
|1 EUROS to NGN
₦1,624.39156
|1 EUROS to UAH
₴42.0992
|1 EUROS to VES
Bs87.032
|1 EUROS to PKR
Rs285.30304
|1 EUROS to KZT
₸520.83592
|1 EUROS to THB
฿33.91212
|1 EUROS to TWD
NT$32.4852
|1 EUROS to AED
د.إ3.71404
|1 EUROS to CHF
Fr0.83996
|1 EUROS to HKD
HK$7.843
|1 EUROS to MAD
.د.م9.37112
|1 EUROS to MXN
$19.82508