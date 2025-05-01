Theta Network Price (THETA)
The live price of Theta Network (THETA) today is 0.759689 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 759.69M USD. THETA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Theta Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Theta Network price change within the day is +2.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Theta Network to USD was $ +0.01542244.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Theta Network to USD was $ -0.0463793173.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Theta Network to USD was $ -0.2654089753.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Theta Network to USD was $ -1.187832254530823.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01542244
|+2.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0463793173
|-6.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2654089753
|-34.93%
|90 Days
|$ -1.187832254530823
|-60.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Theta Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.37%
+2.07%
+11.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Theta Network is the leading blockchain-powered decentralized cloud for AI, media and entertainment. It can be viewed as a "dual network" consisting of two complementary subsystems, the Theta Edge Network and the Theta Blockchain. The edge network provides vast amounts of GPU compute power for AI, video, rendering and other tasks, while the Theta blockchain provides payment, reward, and smart contract capabilities. Below we provide more details for the two components. Theta's Edge Network is a decentralized network consisting of over 10,000 active global nodes with 80 PetaFLOPS of always available distributed GPU compute power, equivalent to 250 Nvidia A100s. Theta Edge Network powers the Theta EdgeCloud, a leading hybrid cloud-edge AI computing platform launched on May 1, 2024. Leveraging Theta's recently approved patent on ‘Edge Computing Platform supported by Smart Contract Enabled Blockchain Network’ and the upcoming release of Elite+ Booster edge nodes, all Theta community members will be able to participate and share in the rewards from EdgeCloud AI, video, 3D rendering and gaming compute jobs. While chatbots like ChatGPT and others utilize GPUs, new generative AI models such as text-to-video, text-to-3D and sketch-to-3D will require 10-100x the amount of computational power. The combined GPU compute power of Theta's decentralized edge network and its preferred cloud partners is 20-30x more than other comparable networks in the industry today, holding the keys to global GPU compute, arguably the most valuable and most disruptive asset in history. Theta blockchain is an EVM compatible multi-blockchain network which supports Turing complete smart contracts. This EVM support enables a wide range of interesting Web3 applications to be built on the Theta Network. Examples include non-fungible tokens (NFT), decentralized exchanges (DEX/DeFi), and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), which could become indispensable building blocks of the next generation AI, media and entertainment platforms. Theta’s enterprise validator and governance council is led by Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, Blockchain Ventures, DHVC, gumi and other global leaders. Theta has partnered with leading entertainment brands including Lionsgate, MGM, Katy Perry, American Idol, The Price is Right, Taste of Home, and more. Popular platforms utilizing Theta’s Web3 infrastructure include MetaCannes Film3 Festival, FuseTV, CONtv Anime, WPT, PetCollective, FailArmy, and other OTT streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), CAA and Silicon Valley VCs including DCM and Sierra Ventures.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 THETA to VND
₫19,991.216035
|1 THETA to AUD
A$1.17751795
|1 THETA to GBP
￡0.56976675
|1 THETA to EUR
€0.66852632
|1 THETA to USD
$0.759689
|1 THETA to MYR
RM3.27425959
|1 THETA to TRY
₺29.26322028
|1 THETA to JPY
¥108.66591456
|1 THETA to RUB
₽62.3704669
|1 THETA to INR
₹64.23170495
|1 THETA to IDR
Rp12,661.47826874
|1 THETA to KRW
₩1,080.63481183
|1 THETA to PHP
₱42.37545242
|1 THETA to EGP
￡E.38.65297632
|1 THETA to BRL
R$4.30743663
|1 THETA to CAD
C$1.04077393
|1 THETA to BDT
৳92.32500417
|1 THETA to NGN
₦1,221.35960219
|1 THETA to UAH
₴31.53469039
|1 THETA to VES
Bs65.333254
|1 THETA to PKR
Rs213.57136857
|1 THETA to KZT
₸387.98836608
|1 THETA to THB
฿25.44198461
|1 THETA to TWD
NT$24.34803245
|1 THETA to AED
د.إ2.78805863
|1 THETA to CHF
Fr0.62294498
|1 THETA to HKD
HK$5.88758975
|1 THETA to MAD
.د.م7.03472014
|1 THETA to MXN
$14.8899044