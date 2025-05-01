Tidecoin Price (TDC)
The live price of Tidecoin (TDC) today is 0.10383 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.94M USD. TDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tidecoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Tidecoin price change within the day is +15.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.51M USD
During today, the price change of Tidecoin to USD was $ +0.01370233.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tidecoin to USD was $ +0.0028307172.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tidecoin to USD was $ -0.0060244969.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tidecoin to USD was $ -0.0118947388152292.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01370233
|+15.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0028307172
|+2.73%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0060244969
|-5.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0118947388152292
|-10.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of Tidecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.84%
+15.20%
+13.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tidecoin offers a high level of protection for digital assets through the use of Falcon-512 (Fast-Fourier Lattice-based Compact Signatures over NTRU), an advanced cryptographic algorithm based on lattice structures. Unlike traditional cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin, which may face vulnerabilities with the rise of quantum computing, Tidecoin is built to handle these future challenges.
