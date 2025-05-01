TiFi Price (TIFI)
The live price of TiFi (TIFI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 151.51K USD. TIFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TiFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- TiFi price change within the day is +1.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 54.41T USD
During today, the price change of TiFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TiFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TiFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TiFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-54.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TiFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+1.65%
-2.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The token is running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and provides several attractive features that encourage people to invest and trade with the token itself. Token-back reward is the most innovative feature of TiFi token. It stimulates token holders to use TiFi token purchase merchandise by providing ""token reward"" back to consumers, which functions similar to cash reward credit cards. TIFI also offers reflection reward redistributed to every holder. These reward distributions just requires TIFI holders to hold. TiFi token is an anti-inflation cryptocurrency. The decentralized smart contract of TiFi token burns tokens automatically by subtracting a tiny portion from total supply whenever a transaction happens.
